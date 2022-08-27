Memory-making trips matter most as new research reveals families seeking summer savings

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family onboard LNER Azuma

The online survey conducted for LNER by UK parenting network Mumsnet, shows that 91 per cent of people agree that leisure trips are important for bonding and making memories, leading to 85 per cent proactively looking for deals to make their money go further.

London tops the list of places families want to visit most along the 900-mile LNER network, followed by York and Edinburgh. The Northumberland coast, Newcastle, Leeds, Harrogate and Lincoln, also feature among the top ten destinations.

When it comes to inspiration and the kind of trips people are likely to consider with their family, 82 per cent of people opted for a coastal escape, while three quarters (76 per cent) were looking to visit organised attractions. Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty also proved popular destinations with 63 per cent of respondents, along with visits to towns and cities to make the most of the cultural, tourism and shopping scene.

River Ness (photo: visit Inverness)

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “At LNER we’ve been welcoming more people back to travel with us faster than any other train company in Britain. We want to help even more people take advantage of ways to save money for a great value getaway. From booking directly to enjoying some of the many free experiences and attractions at the fantastic selection of destinations we serve, there’s many ways people can save money and have a low-cost, highly memorable trip away.”

Justine Roberts, CEO and founder of Mumsnet, said: “We know from Mumsnet users that spending quality time together is one of the most important elements of family life. With the cost of living rising and parents therefore budgeting harder, getting the best value for money possible will be more important than ever for those considering a family day out.”

As 42 per cent of respondents say that day trips will replace some of their trips away as a way of saving money, LNER is sharing top tips on how families can make the most of their travels, from the journey itself to free and low-cost inspiration when they get there. LNER’s Family Return tickets offer fixed price travel for up to two adults and four children between a variety of destinations, with fares starting from £49 for the whole group.

Customers who plan ahead and book directly via the LNER website or app are able to secure the best value Advance fares and there’s no booking fee. There are also savings for those with Railcards offering up to a third off and by joining LNER’s loyalty scheme LNER Perks, members can earn £5 credit just for signing up and two per cent credit back on each LNER journey.

York (photo: Make It York)

Top ten travel inspiration destinations

LNER’s destinations offer something for all the family with plenty of picture-perfect places to explore for little cost or for free ...

Scotland: Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness

From enjoying the panoramic views of Edinburgh from Calton Hill or Arthur’s Seat, to an amble down the magnificently atmospheric Royal Mile, Edinburgh offers a host of attractions including The Museum of Scotland and National Galleries of Scotland, all of which offer priceless memories without a price tag.

In Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, the V&A Dundee is a highlight for visitors offering free entry, with the beaches of nearby Broughty Ferry and its castle a must for families looking to enjoy a day out.

Aspects of Aberdeen’s history are brought to life along a sculpture trail, with its sandy beach offering breathtaking views.

In Inverness, enjoy the spectacular Highland scenery from the riverbank to the flora and fauna in the Botanic Gardens with its Victorian Market home to a range of independent shops and cafes.

North East England: Newcastle Gateshead, Durham

Why not explore Newcastle and Gateshead by criss-crossing over the River Tyne’s iconic bridges, stopping off for a visit at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art to take in its exhibitions and impressive rooftop viewing deck offering panoramic views of Tyneside. Walk or cycle over the Millennium Bridge where you can follow the popular heritage trail or for the more adventurous families try the Tyne Bridge Zip-Line which is available throughout August.

The historic city of Durham is just a short walk from the railway station and offers World Heritage Sites, picturesque walks along the River Wear where you can hire a rowing boat or if you’re feeling adventurous visit the medieval Durham Cathedral and climb the 325 steps of the central tower for unrivalled views of the city and beyond for just £5.50 per adult and £2.50 per child.

Yorkshire: York and Leeds

Historic York is home to the National Railway Museum and some of the world’s most historic locomotives, a great way to spend a few hours or a full day and there’s no entry fee. The city’s medieval walls offer great views and plenty of selfie spots, with the Spark outdoor food court offering a great selection of treats to savour.

Leeds is a city alive with art, culture, exciting museums and the UK’s biggest outdoor dinosaur trail. The wildly popular Jurassic Trail runs until 4 September 2022. Grab a free map and hunt for 12 animatronic dinosaurs. Royal Armouries Leeds is a short stroll from the railway station and boasts a range of free to access interactive exhibits as well as indoor and outdoor events. Families can pre-book their tickets as this is one of the city’s most popular attractions.

Lincolnshire

Lincoln offers fun for families with a fancy for fine food and flavours from the range of bistros, bakeries and shops on High Bridge to the selection of sweet shops, cafe and toy shops on Steep Hill without a steep price tag. Once you’ve reached the top of Steep Hill you can wander along the cobbled streets to look up at the breathtaking views of Lincoln Cathedral, Castle and medieval walls where you can walk a range of routes.

London

When you travel by train to London you can take advantage of 2FOR1 offers at a variety of attractions ranging from The Tower of London, to the view from The Shard with free entry available at a wide range of major museums, ideal for money-saving fun-filled family days out.

London is more walkable than you might think, with inspiration to explore hidden gems off the beaten track, stride out with Footways London.

LNER customers are promised the best possible experience. World-class Azuma trains offer generous legroom, space for luggage, air conditioning and an onboard Café Bar offering a wide selection of family-friendly tasty treats, snacks and refreshments which can be delivered directly via the pioneering Let’s Eat At Your Seat service.