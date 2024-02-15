Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are encouraged to get involved in supporting the team paddleboarding challenge, with the chance to win a package of prizes including a £50 gift voucher for The Beach restaurant in Littlehampton and free train travel to get there.

Food lovers JG and Phee, who have more than 160,000 followers, will join Team Southern and Vaguely Mundane, well-known for his transport content, will form part of Team Thameslink for the challenge.

They will be joining employees Katerina Krizanova from Southern and Nathan Hartnell and Justin Nathan from Thameslink at Littlehampton on Tuesday, and for other challenges from Luton and St Albans to Brighton next week.

Going live on Monday, February 19, and running for four consecutive days, the challenges will aim to inspire new fans to follow the rail operator on TikTok at @southerrailuk and @tlrailuk – and a host of prizes with free rail travel are up for grabs for those who watch and vote including the hashtag of the team they are backing.

Mark Pavlides, interim chief customer officer, said: “Leisure travel continues to be the driving force of rail travel and thanks to this demand, more people are enjoying getting out and discovering new destinations in the UK.

"Rail travel is a fantastic way to explore the country and with customers using different platforms and channels to engage with us, launching our brands on TikTok will help us to reach new audiences and entice people to discover Britain by train.

"To be in with the chance of winning this fantastic prize, it couldn’t be easier to back a team. Don’t miss out!”

GTR is responding to the growing trend of people discovering new destinations on TikTok. The interactive race across its rail network, dubbed Destination Dash, comes with a bundle of prizes.

The rival teams will take on challenges across the network, including baking, water sports, drawing and a penalty shootout against Luton FC’s Academy players.

The aim is to showcase the wide variety of locations and activities people can explore along GTR’s 800-mile network.

One lucky winner will win a package with free train travel, including The Beach gift voucher plus a trip to the Clock Tower for two at St Albans Cathedral, tickets for two to watch Luton Town FC play at Kenilworth Road, tickets for two to a paid exhibition at the Tate Modern and a 25-minute flight on the Brighton i360 for 2.