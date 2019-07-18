UPDATE: Unexploded device at Pevensey Bay

Bomb disposal technicians were called to deal with an unexploded Second World War device in Pevensey Bay yesterday (Wednesday).

The alarm was raised during the morning and emergency services were called to a property in South Close on the Beachlands estate.

Residents living nearby were evacuated and explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the Ministry of Defence were called in.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “EOD attended at 4.30pm and 20 minutes later notified they had safely dealt with the device at the scene. The cordon was removed. Our thanks to residents for their patience and understanding while the incident was safely dealt with.

Pevensey Bay incident