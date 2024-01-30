Amount of new builds in Chichester amongst top five in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research, carried out by interior experts at Swift Direct Blinds, has crowned the UK’s Renovating Regions by analysing the areas with the most and least new builds, the areas with the most and least successful planning applications and the cities searching the most for renovation services.

Milton Keynes has been named the UK area with the most new builds. Across the city, 2,480 new builds were started before March 2023, which is equivalent to 861 per 100,000 people and is more than any other UK area.

Preston claimed second spot with 820 new builds per 100,000 people, which may come as no surprise to some residents as the research also crowned Preston as the UK area which is most likely to renovate after being awarded a renovation score of 9.41/10.

Chichester, UK.

The research also revealed that Lancaster in Lancashire has been named the UK region least likely to renovate after being awarded a renovation score of 0.94/10. While Milton Keynes has the highest number of new builds per 100,000 people, Slough has the fewest with just 6 per 100,000 people.