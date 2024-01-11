Bognor and surrounding areas had ‘no supply of water’ this morning - statement made

Portsmouth Water revealed in a statement today (Thursday, January 11) that there were issues with water in Bognor and surrounding areas. A statement at 8.04 am read: “We are aware that some of our customers in the Bognor Regis and surrounding areas may be experiencing a loss of supply or low water pressure.

"This is due to an issue with our equipment that supplies water into the area. We have a team on site undertaking emergency repairs and are working hard to restore supplies as soon as possible. We are sorry for any disruption or inconvenience this matter is causing and thank you for your patience.”