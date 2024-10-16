Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo reveal the top travel trends for 2025

Expedia Group unpacks the eight noteworthy travel trends for 2025 - including Detour Destinations, JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) Travel and One-Click Trips. | Shutterstock

Today, Expedia Group unveiled Unpack ’25, the annual data-driven outlook for what’s motivating travellers and where they will go next year.

Drawing insights from 25,000 travellers, Expedia Group unpacks the eight noteworthy travel trends for 2025 - including Detour Destinations, JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) Travel and One-Click Trips.

Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group said: “From this year’s trends, I’m eager to book a One-Click Trip and visit some Detour Destinations for my next holiday.

“Expedia Group continuously works to blend technology with travel, making journeys simpler and more enjoyable.

“The Unpack report is our opportunity to reflect on what travellers are seeking and how our partners are innovating.”

63 per cent of UK travellers next year are not only visiting the tried-and-tested tourist destinations - they are adding detours, including Reims, France, and Girona, Spain. | Shutterstock

Detour Destinations (Expedia)

In the hunt for the less crowded and less well-known, 63 per cent of UK travellers next year are not only visiting the tried-and-tested tourist destinations - they are adding detours.

Based on research that looked at flight searches, Expedia has compiled a list of the top 10 trending Detour Destinations for 2025:

Reims, France (detour from Paris) Brescia, Italy (detour from Milan) Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun) Santa Barabara, California, USA (detour from Los Angeles) Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland) Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona) Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo) Abu Dhabi, UAE (detour from Dubai) Krabi, Thailand (detour from Phuket) Canmore, Alberta, Canada (detour from Calgary)

Good Getaways (Expedia)

TikTok has inspired travellers to take trips in search of craveable speciality goods; whether it’s the viral chocolate bar from Dubai, or butter from France.

When going on holiday, 60 per cent of Brits prioritise visiting a supermarket to buy local goods and delicacies, with sweet treats (43 per cent) and condiments and spices (20 per cent) topping the shopping list.

Embarking on coffee tours in Costa Rica, tea tastings in China and matcha experiences in Japan are some of the most popular Goods Getaway experiences - bookable on Expedia.

Saving money (50 per cent), ease of booking (41 per cent), and minimal stress (39 per cent) are top reasons why all-inclusive are trending for 2025 | Shutterstock

All-inclusive era (Hotels.com)

All-inclusive resorts have now become more than families looking for fun in the sun by the pool.

Today, UK Gen Zers who are looking for stress-free stays and a good deal are now turning to all-inclusives, with 43 per cent saying that an all-inclusive hotel stay in 2025 would be their preferred hotel type.

The top reasons for this are cost savings (50 per cent), ease of booking (41 per cent), minimal stress (39 per cent), and because staying at an all-inclusive hotel feels luxurious (39 per cent).

Hotel Restaurant Renaissance (Hotels.com)

When booking hotels, travellers are not just making room reservations - they’re making dinner reservations too.

Travellers are seeking standout hotel dining experiences and positive reviews about hotel restaurants - with nearly a third (29 per cent) of British travellers saying restaurant tables reserved exclusively for hotel guests would make them more likely to book.

While 1 in 5 (19 per cent) say room service from a famous hotel restaurant would be their top reason.

The best ways to experience JOMO is from a charming beach house, secluded lakeside lodge or rustic countryside farmhouse, according to Brits | Shutterstock

JOMO Travel (Vrbo)

In 2025, travellers will embrace JOMO, the joy of missing out, by doing less on holiday to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Two-thirds (58 per cent) of UK travellers say these types of trips help reduce stress and anxiety.

And nearly half say that it provides a sense of escape from daily responsibilities.

According to Brits, the best ways to experience JOMO is from a charming beach house, secluded lakeside lodge or rustic countryside farmhouse.

The Phenomena-List (Vrbo)

People will travel great distances to see natural phenomena in real life.

Survey data revealed that the Northern Lights are the top phenomena British travellers want to see (70 per cent), followed by geological phenomena (33 per cent) - including volcanoes, geysers and hot springs.

Private holiday homes in secluded or rural destinations are ideal for phenomena-seekers, as two-thirds (63 per cent) of Brits say it’s important to stay in a place that offers prime viewing of these natural wonders.

Destinations inspired by streaming services, movies, and TV shows have influenced travel choices for two-thirds of travellers - making locations such as New York City (inspired by 'Just Like That...') to be a fan favourite for next year | Shutterstock

2025 Set-Jetting Forecast

Destinations inspired by streaming services, movies, and TV shows have influenced travel choices for two-thirds of travellers - a 16 per cent increase from last year.

Since Expedia Group identified Set-Jetting as a travel behaviour in 2022, the trend continues to grow.

Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo have compiled the Set-Jetting Forecast to reveal what entertainment-inspired destinations will head to in 2025:

Dubai inspired by ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Montana and Wyoming inspired by ‘Yellowstone New York City inspired by ‘Just Like That…’ Cape Town inspired by ‘One Piece’ Scotland inspired by ‘The Traitors’

One-Click Trips

Shopping on Instagram and TikTok has become the new normal for lower-ticket items like fashion and beauty - and travel shopping on social media is still in its early stages.

Half of consumers have claimed to make daily, weekly, or monthly purchases because of a trusted influencer.

However, another half say they have wanted to book a trip they saw on their social feeds, but cited time and complexity as the main barriers. Read more about One-Click Trips here .

To learn more about travel trends in Unpack 25’, visit expedia.co.uk/unpack-travel-trends or www.expedia.com/newsroom