Most googled questions about vaping answered following disposable vape ban

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to ban disposable vapes and create a smoke-free generation by the end of 2025. Additionally, the U.K. government will also take measures to limit vape flavours, prevent vapes from being marketed to children, and introduce additional fines for shops found selling vapes to underage people.

In light of this, leading vape retailer Go Smoke-Free analysed online search data using SEO tool Ahrefs to answer six of the most commonly asked questions about vaping in the U.K.

The first question was how old do you have to be to buy a vape? It has 6.5K average monthly searches. Just like laws surrounding smoking cigarettes, people must be aged 18 years or older to buy a vape in the UK.

This includes purchasing nicotine-free vape juices, devices and kits for personal use. However, with the number of e-cigarette users rising, it could be possible to expect a change in legislation in future.

The second was what happens when you quit smoking and start vaping? This had 5.2K average monthly searches. By switching from cigarettes to vaping, people decrease their exposure to various toxins known to contribute to cancer, respiratory issues and other health complications, according to the NHS.

The third is how many cigarettes are in a vape, with 3K average monthly searches. It’s common knowledge that nicotine is a highly addictive substance, one cigarette contains 12-15mg of nicotine, and smokers absorb around 1mg to 2mg per cigarette.

An average disposable vape usually contains 20mg of nicotine, meaning that one vape can have the same amount of nicotine as 20 to 40 cigarettes. However, there are also nicotine-free disposable vapes and e-liquids available with 0mg.

In 2023, research shows that 4.7 million people used e-cigarettes. These individuals may be turning to vaping as a means to reduce the risks associated with conventional tobacco use, with nicotine-free vape kits and liquids on the market.