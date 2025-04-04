Over half of Brits will use the Easter weekend to tackle DIY projects, poll says

35 per cent of Brits will power wash this Easter weekend | No Credit

Despite Easter being a time to indulge in chocolate, over half of Brits will use the holiday weekend to tackle DIY projects, research shows

Research by Thompson’s shows that when it comes to the task at hand, cleaning/power washing your patio or driveway comes out on top, with 35 per cent tackling it this Easter

This is followed by interior painting (20 per cent), exterior painting (18 per cent), building flat pack furniture (6 per cent), and laying new patio or decking (4 per cent).

However, power washing is at the top of to-do lists

Commenting on the research, Clara Dursent, Brand Manager at Thompson’s said: ‘It’s no surprise that cleaning or power washing a patio or drive comes out as the top DIY job planned for this Bank Holiday.

“The UK’s wet and windy weather can take its toll on paving and tarmac.

“Dirt and fallen leaves can quickly pile up on surfaces, causing unsightly stains that may become hard to clean and can damage the surface over time.

“Regular cleaning can help preserve the life of your paving, saving hundreds, if not thousands, in the long run.”

The UK's damp weather encourages algae and moss, making patios and pathways dirty and slippery, and if rainwater doesn’t drain well, it can also lead to mould and mildew.

To prevent this, many Brits will be cleaning their dirt-encrusted slabs and blasting away moss and weeds growing to make a space look more inviting and to keep patios and driveways looking good for longer

But for those who are planning on doing this, choosing the right equipment is vital.

65 per cent will spend between £10 and £50 on new equipment for upcoming DIY projects | No Credit

It comes as two-thirds (75 per cent) of those surveyed said they’d need to buy items to complete their DIY projects, with most (65 per cent) spending between £10 and £50.

A pressure washer can quickly remove dirt, grime, and other debris from your driveway in just a few minutes.

But it can also help remove tough, stuck-on stains that would otherwise be hard to remove, allowing you to complete the job quickly.

A DIY expert at Thompson’s said: “However, for a longer-term solution, a specialist cleaner such as Thompson’s Advanced Patio and Block Paving Cleaner will continue to protect the surface from algae growth for a further 6 months.

“By investing in quality cleaning products and proper maintenance, your patio will look its best all year round.

“This makes light work of DIY and hopefully leaves you some time to relax this Easter!”

For the ultimate refresh, finishing the job with a waterproofing sealant will help repel water going forward and protect against ground-in dirt, stains, algae and moss.

Thompson’s One Coat Patio and Block Paving Seal prevents water from soaking into the paving, which damages the surface over time.

Find out more about Thompson’s and its products here: https://thompsonsweatherproofing.co.uk/. Or look for your nearest stockist here: https://thompsonsweatherproofing.co.uk/stockist-search/\