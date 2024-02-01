Vaping expert reveals what the disposable vape ban will mean for users
As public interest in disposable vapes reaches an all-time high, industry expert David Skopinski from GoSmokeFree.co.ukoffers insights into what the upcoming ban will mean for vapers and the vaping industry.
He said: “Many vapers will be confused as to whether the ban is immediate for disposable vapes or in the future. A lot of disposable vape users will stockpile supplies of their favourite products and flavours closer to the actual ban date, as this is exactly what had occurred when TPD regulations were coming into force.”
“Many retailers are already unsure of their position regarding disposable vapes, particularly the convenience retailers. There will be a lot of retailers decreasing their stock volumes to limit their exposure to possibly being unable to sell stock due to a ban.
“Our concern, along with most people in the niche, is that hopefully, this ban does not fuel the black market for such devices, meaning more unregulated and unsafe products being available to minors and adults alike.
"The supply of illegal or prohibited products by retailers should be heavily fined and policing of the law regarding this needs to be thorough and widespread as it’s poorly monitored presently.”According to a recent Department for Education announcement, “trading standards officers will have the power to issue an ‘on the spot’ fine of up to £100 when they spot the sale of tobacco and vapes to children in England and Wales.”
The UK government aims to bring in a Vape ban as soon as possible. Any vape legislation will allow for a buffer period of at least six months to enable businesses to adapt.
Disposable vapes have been a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping, with the proportion of 11 to 17-year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost ninefold in the last 2 years.
We spoke to a woman in Chichester who said: “My grandson is 13 and he said that in school, you can get them anywhere.He said the kids use them, so they must be widely available somehow. It’s tragic.”