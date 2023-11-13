The top spot in Sussex: Emma O'Malley Hair & Beauty were a cut above the rest at this years Salon Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Salon based in West Street, Midhurst, has won two regional awards at the Salon Awards 2023. They won best colour salon of the year, as well as Sarah Bernat, an Artistic Director at the shop winning stylist of the year.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday, November 5 in London. The Salon Awards are the only UK hair industry awards where hair professionals can compete at a local level in their fields.

Emma O’Malley herself said: “Winning the best colour salon two years running has really been a dream, I’m just absolutely over the moon really.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff at Emma O'Malley Hair and Beauty Salon. Located on West Street, Midhurst.

Most Popular

"We really have a strong team here with the girls, to have a team that gets on so well is amazing. I thank my lucky stars because it’s quite difficult sometimes with some groups.

"We are passionate about finding the new trends as well as the classics, what makes us different is the fact we cater for all ages and generations. We have a mix of girls, from a young apprentice to a couple of ladies a little bit older as well.

“When someone books an appointment with us, they will get the right stylist and hairdresser for them. We don’t just focus on one generation, which I think makes a big difference.”

Sarah Bernat was ‘delighted’ to win best stylist 2023, and added: “This was the first time I’ve ever entered myself for anything like this. My boss Emma (O’Malley) encouraged me to enter.

"It was incredible to be at the event itself, we’re a bigger team at the moment and it was nice to have everyone there together out of work to spend some time together.

“It felt amazing to win, I couldn't really believe it, I was a bit overwhelmed, to be honest. We’ll definitely be entering other competitions too.