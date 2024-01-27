Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 1,100 multi-sport grassroots projects across the UK are set to benefit from £93 million funding that was announced this week.

Over £700,000 of funding will help Chichester City Youth FC (CCYFC) grow from having 18 teams to 26, and Chichester City FC and CCYFC will build on a strong women and girls offer by increasing teams from six to 10 within five years of completion.