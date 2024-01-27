WATCH: Sports Minister Stuart Andrew speaks about Chichester sports funding
We spoke to Sports Minister Stuart Andrew about the funding Chichester will have and more.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 1,100 multi-sport grassroots projects across the UK are set to benefit from £93 million funding that was announced this week.
Over £700,000 of funding will help Chichester City Youth FC (CCYFC) grow from having 18 teams to 26, and Chichester City FC and CCYFC will build on a strong women and girls offer by increasing teams from six to 10 within five years of completion.
Watch our interview now.