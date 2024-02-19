West Wittering Estate to open new lifeguard tower and facility hub in 2024

West Wittering Estate to open a new state-of-the-art lifeguard tower and facility hub in winter 2024.

West Wittering Beach is set to receive a significant upgrade with the construction of a new lifeguard tower, promising improved safety and security for beachgoers.

Situated amidst the stunning vistas of West Wittering Beach, the lifeguard tower project marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to improve beach safety at this popular destination. Scheduled for completion by winter 2024, the tower is designed to provide lifeguards with enhanced visibility, as well as improved medical and public facilities.

The facility will improve beach safety and visitor experience, with an elevated lifeguard viewpoint and new and improved modernised public facilities, a medical suite, full disabled and baby changing unit and a management centre for the operations and safety team.

Works are currently underway.

The decision to construct the new lifeguard tower comes in response to the increasing visitor numbers at West Wittering Beach, a popular destination for families, surfers, and nature enthusiasts alike.

With safety being a paramount concern, the West Wittering Estate recognised the need for modernised facilities to ensure effective lifeguarding services. Its contemporary design seamlessly integrates with the natural beauty of the coastline, enhancing the beach's visual appeal while maintaining its functionality.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: “On average, 190 people need lifeguard assistance in the water and 165 need medical assistance each year – the team also successfully searches for and reunites 300 people. These numbers have created the need for advanced public amenities and for an appropriate modern safety facility.

"That’s why we’re delighted to be working with Cover Storey Architects and King and Drury as we continue to improve safety and facilities for generations to come.”

Dan Stroud, Partner of Cover Storey Architects, said: “After completing the Beach Café in 2019, coming back to construct a landmark building at West Wittering Beach has been an incredible privilege.

“The lifeguard tower and facility hub have been sensitively designed similarly to the Beach Café with sustainability in mind, featuring natural textures throughout and keeping biodiversity front and centre.

"The building includes a large gabion wall to protect from prevailing winds from the southwest and allows sand to dune up against it, which is great for ecology.”