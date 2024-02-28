BREAKING

10 years of fantastic fundraising for Midhurst Macmillan

Natalie Spicer of South Harting celebrated 10 years of fundraising for her local Midhurst Macmillan Service on Saturday with a gig by local band Mid Life Crisis at the Harting Club.
By Emma HarrisonContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 14:56 GMT
Natalie (right) with Midhurst Palliative Care Fundraising Manager, Emma, on the nightNatalie (right) with Midhurst Palliative Care Fundraising Manager, Emma, on the night
Friends, family and South Harting locals, as well as fans of the band from further afield, danced the night away to covers of the Beatles, Clapton, the Eagles and more.

Tickets sales and one of Natalie's famous raffles raised over £1,600 for Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity that now helps to fund the Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care service.

