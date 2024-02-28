10 years of fantastic fundraising for Midhurst Macmillan
Natalie Spicer of South Harting celebrated 10 years of fundraising for her local Midhurst Macmillan Service on Saturday with a gig by local band Mid Life Crisis at the Harting Club.
Friends, family and South Harting locals, as well as fans of the band from further afield, danced the night away to covers of the Beatles, Clapton, the Eagles and more.
Tickets sales and one of Natalie's famous raffles raised over £1,600 for Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity that now helps to fund the Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care service.