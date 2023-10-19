1066 Festival of Performing Arts Autumn 2023

1066 Festival of Performing Arts has grown exponentially, established in 2018 it is now a festival with over 1600 entries. 1066 is a full member of the British Federation of Festivals, an All England registered festival and holds regional IDTA Miss Dance and Dance Master heats.

1066 Festival of Performing Arts is committed to providing unique and exciting opportunities for performers to grow and excel in the performing arts industry. As part of this, the festival now has established partnerships with Emil Dale Academy in Hitchin, which offers full-time training courses for performers ages 16+. Through this partnership, chosen performers from 1066 Festival have participated in Summer Schools and Partnership Day events, experiencing the courses, teaching and performing first hand.

At this Autumn's festival, performers can be scouted for more opportunities with Emil Dale as well as scholarships with two further partners, Premiere Scholars and Mission:Inspire. Both of these partners provide additional training, workshops and intensives for perfomers alongside their dance or singing school.

From a small two day festival, 1066 is now running over 8 days at Robertsbridge Community College, culminating with the Star Day on Saturday 28th October. Performers will be competing in the Star Award Classes, where they can be awarded Junior, Inter or Senior Star, by performing two different dances. The Star Performer classes for both Dance and Vocal, where the winners will receive the title and £100 cash prize, adjudicated by BAFTA award winning actor Mr Darren Boyd. And finally, Miss Dance and Dance Master of Great Britain heat, where the winners represent 1066 at the finals in Blackpool in June.

Performer Mia, winner of Inter Star Award, Spring 2023

Founders Teri White and Kim Sutton both have daughters who have performed locally. Millie Rose is currently in her second year at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, and Jess who graduated from Laine's in June and will be performing in her first professional show in November. All have had experience of festivals and so they wanted to create a festival which is fun, friendly, supportive and gives young, local performers every opportunity to get on stage.

At the Spring Festival, there is a special class The Shazzie Sparkle Scholarship, which is a £500 bursary awarded to one performer who is intending to go on to full time training the following academic year. This is in honour of their good friend Sharon Guy, who passed away suddenly aged 34 and remains an inspiration for Teri and Kim.

Patron, Miss Sophie Louise Dann, who is currently performing as Madam Morrible in Wicked in the West End always encourages each performer to 'Sparkle and Shine' sending encouragement and postive thoughts to all involved.

1066 Festival of Performing Arts Autumn 2023

Robertsbridge Community College

Saturday 21st October - Saturday 28th October 2023