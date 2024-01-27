10k, 10 Mile, Marathon, Family & Children's races - The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This three-day marathon extravaganza will once again bring communities of Mid Sussex together to run through the streets, trails and pathways in and around the towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Participants can challenge themselves to complete an individual town race or the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles over the three days.

Families, younger runners and those new to running are encouraged to participate, with Fun Runs and Mile races taking place daily before the main races.

For those unable to attend the in-person event the virtual race is an alternative option and can be undertaken between April 20 and May 6.

Virtual participants can complete the challenge in their favourite location and at their own pace, whether walking, in a wheelchair, or pushing a buggy. Event Director Simon Adby, from AHS Wellbeing said “We are excited to be once again organising the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, there’s always such a great atmosphere.

"With the choice of race distances, it’s the perfect running event for new and seasoned runners, and the fun runs and mile races are an ideal opportunity for local families and younger runners to get involved.’’

Cllr Christopher Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Service, said: “I am delighted to see that the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend will be returning in 2024 for its 13th year.

"It is without a doubt a standout in our events calendar, drawing in not just the local community but also participants from far and wide.

“With multiple opportunities to take part, I invite everyone to lace up their running shoes, gather friends and family, and be part of a great weekend.

"With a little something for everyone, regardless of abilities, I encourage all to jump in and embrace this fantastic community event.”

Those who complete all three town races, the 26.2 marathon distance, will receive a Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend technical T-shirt and much coveted bespoke three-part medal.

Those who compete in a town race, Fun Run or mile race will receive a medal and category prizes. It is advised to book town race races in advance as spaces cannot be guaranteed on the day.

To find out more about the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend 2024, to enter a race, or to join this year’s team of volunteer marshals visit the website https://midsussexmarathon.co.uk

The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend takes place due to the generous support of partners including Places Leisure, East Grinstead Town Council, Haywads Heath Town Council, Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex District Council. As well as sponsors Roche Diagnostics and London Gatwick.

Event Schedule:

Day 1: Saturday 4 May East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road. 09.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run 10.00am Mid Sussex Mile 10.30am 10 Mile Race

Day 2: Sunday 5 May Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath. 09.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run 10.00am Mid Sussex Mile 10.30am 10 Mile Race