110 cyclists of all ages ride through Eastbourne Town to promote child friendly streets

On the Coronation Bank Holiday, Eastbourne was one of 500 towns around the world that took part in the Kidical Mass, a global movement to promote child friendly traffic laws and spaces. 110 cyclists of all ages took part in the ride which was seen off by Eastbourne's Mayor, Pat Rodohan.

The riders cycled en mass through the centre of town, past the Beacon, across Memorial roundabout, along the shared path on the seafront, returning to Gildrege Park.

The ride was organised by Bespoke Cycle Group, which campaigns for better cycle provision in the town.

Gem Aellah, chair of the group, said: "The fantastic turnout for our second Kidical Mass demonstrates that there is demand for safer cycling infrastructure in our town. I want to thank our volunteer marshals for their wonderful work and other road users for their patience and consideration during the ride. We will be running Kidical Mass rides on a regular basis.

Setting off from Gildredge Park for Eastbourne's 2nd Kidical Mass

"It is a form of protest against Eastbourne's poor provision for cycling. But it also give cyclists of all ages the chance to experience the joy of cycling around our town, something that is currently hard to do without the protection of riding in a group.”

Kidical Mass participant, Eliza Haward, age five, said: “The best thing about the bank holiday weekend was the cycle ride through the town.”

Her father Alex Haward said: "It was great to be part of something fun and safe for all abilities, and great to see motorists and pedestrians appreciating it too."

To find out more information about the next ride visit https://bespokecyclegroup.org.uk. Or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bespokecyclegroup or Twitter @bespokeEB.

Eliza Haward and her dad Alex enjoying the ride

