16 East Sussex roads are set for speed limit restrictions

East Sussex County Council says 16 East Sussex roads could get speed limit restrictions.

A detailed assessment was carried out on the county’s A and B roads against factors including the character of the road and the environment, the average speed of vehicles, the level of vulnerable road users, facilities such as schools, shops and hospitals in the area, and the existing crash record.

Through this initial process, 16 roads have been prioritised as sites that could benefit from speed limit reductions or measures to make the existing speed limit more effective.

Improvements could include extensions or reductions in speed limits, vehicle activated signs, road surface treatments and new signage and lining. The work includes new measures that will be introduced on theB2087 in Flimwell, the A272 in Hadlow Down, and the A275 in Danehill, designed to improve compliance with the existing 30mph speed limits.

Public consultations on the introduction of lower speed limits at 13other locations across the county are due to begin in the New Year. These schemes will be implemented over the first two years of the council’s speed management programme.

Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: "The council has done a great deal of work in recent years to change driver behaviour and make East Sussex roads safer. An extensive review of our road network has highlighted sites where we can help further by reducing speed limits or introducing measures to make drivers more compliant.

"We have agreed to invest £500,000 in our three-year speed managementprogramme and have carefully assessed all our A and B roads to ensurethis funding is focused where it will have the greatest impact."

The 13 sections of road due to be consulted on are; B2169 Bayham Road, Bells Yew Green, A272 Curtains Hill/Main Road, Hadlow Down, B2096Battle Road (Cade Street), Heathfield, A267 Mayfield Road/Wellbrook Hill, Five Ashes, A267 Mayfield Road/Heathfield Road (Cross in Hand),A259 Pevensey Bay Road/Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, A21 Sedlescombe Road North (near Harrow Lane), St Leonards, A268 Hawkhurst Road, Flimwell, A272 Station Road, Chailey, A267 Horam Road, Horam, A22Horney Common Road, Maresfield, A269 Ninfield Road (Lunsford Cross)Bexhill, A272 Pound Green, Buxted/The Toll, Hadlow Down.

Cllr Dowling added: "We will communicate with residents when the consultations on speed limit reductions launch, and I would encourage people to share their views with us when we do."

