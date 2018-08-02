16th century country pub on the market for £895k

A 500-year-old country pub is up for sale with an asking price of £895,000 for the freehold.

The Black Duck, in the village of Warbleton, dates from the 16th century.

The two-storey detached property presents a welcoming interior with solid oak floors, exposed wooden beams and an inglenook fireplace.

Separated into three areas, the ground floor offers a bar area for 15 covers, a restaurant for up to 40 covers, and a cosy snug furnished with leather sofas around the fireplace. A good size recently renovated commercial kitchen is located to the rear with a basement cellar and cold room below.

The character pub also boasts a well presented three-bedroom owners’ accommodation comprising two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, a single bedroom which is currently used as an office, a large sitting room, family bathroom and kitchen.

An attractive, lawned trade garden sits to the rear of the property offering stunning views over the rolling Sussex countryside, furnished with picnic style tables, chairs and bench seating for up to 60, with additional seating to the front for up to 20 covers. Additionally, the site can accommodate parking for 15 vehicles to the side of the building.

Having been owned and operated by Gary and Nikki Kinnell for the past seven years, The Black Duck has built up a good reputation for home-made, locally sourced dishes and benefits from a strong local following.

James Hughes, Business Agent at Christie and Co’s Maidstone office, is handling the sale and said: “The Black Duck presents a good opportunity to acquire a successful freehold going concern pub in an idyllic location.

“We expect strong interest in this business due to the demand we have seen on other transactions in the area over the past 12 months or so.”