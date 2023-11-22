170 years of HMP Lewes: Meet the prison officers inside helping offenders turn their backs on crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three-storey Victorian prison was built in 1853 for just £56,000 and, over time, many original features have been updated. In more recent years, cells have been refurbished and fire alarms and roof lights have been installed in all cells. Earlier this year various staff rooms, main hallways and stairwells were repainted and on-going work is now being completed by a dedicated works group of prisoners.

Prison Officer Trevor Tucker, 60, is one of HMP Lewes’ longest serving members of staff having served more than 20 years behind the walls there. He previously worked at a furniture company before being inspired to join the service as an OSG (Operational Support Grade) in 2004. He become a prison officer in 2006 and was promoted to senior officer in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says: “HMP Lewes is an interesting and different place to work, there’s no place like it. There is a lot of support on offer with a strong sense of teamwork, which has not changed in many years even with an influx of many new staff. The building itself has a rich history. The prison originally held men, women and children - originally F-Wing was a female-only wing and this is the reason there are no windows on the side-facing A-Wing, so that female prisoners couldn't see the male prisoners and vice versa of course.

Lewes prison in East Sussex opened in 1853

"People assume working in a prison is just about locking and unlocking doors but there’s so much more to it. A key part of our work at HMP Lewes is trying to ensure that those prisoners who are getting ready for release are prepared for life on the outside, so we often need to signpost prisoners for help, support and guidance from relative departments and agencies.

“As well as an education department, prisoners at Lewes can also learn new skills to help them on release, such as IT, painting and decorating, barista work, food safety, horticulture and first aid, and I know they are looking to expand more working and learning opportunities. I’m really proud to work here and would encourage anyone who is interested in joining the service to give it a go.”

The original chapel, now a visiting centre, was on the upper storey of E-Wing opposite the main entrance. The prison’s governor and chaplain would live in the prison, staying in rooms either side of the main gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Governor Paul Mason, 43, has been working at HMP Lewes for 21 years, having joined as an officer in September 2002.

Lewes prison originally held men, women and children

He says:

"You’d be hard pressed to find someone in East Sussex who doesn’t know about HMP Lewes. It has quite a sizeable presence on the hill on Brighton Road just outside the town centre and to think it’s been standing there for 170 years is quite incredible. We’ve had so many members of staff, and prisoners, pass through the gates over the years, and we’re always working hard to improve the surroundings and facilities for everyone who works here. I know previously, prison governors would live on the grounds, inside the walls of the prison but it’s not something I’ve considered, yet!”

He is urging local residents to join him in serving their community by helping to keep the public safe and guiding prisoners to turn their backs on crime.

He adds: “I joined the prison service more than 21-years-ago as a prison officer and I really enjoyed working on the wings and getting to know the prisoners in my care. Of course it can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can work as part of a close-knit and supportive team, with access to great benefits and training, all while helping to rehabilitate prisoners and reduce reoffending.”