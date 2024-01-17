'20 minutes at 20:00hrs on the 20th' vigil for climate change

On Saturday 20th January, and on the 20th of every month during 2024, local people are invited to light candles - either publicly with others or privately at home - to show their concern and to help raise more awareness of the link between the millions of human lives, homes and livelihoods being lost by the more frequent and extreme weather events being caused by climate breakdown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The candlelit gatherings have been initiated by local resident and mum of two, Bev Exall. She says: “I came up with the idea of Candlelit Gatherings after listening to a young male physics graduate speaking about his dissertation work on Tipping Points and Feedback Loops on a climate-related zoom call. He was clearly suffering with anxiety and panic, and I just wanted him to ‘un-know’ what he now knew and was struggling to live with.

"The zoom group asked for more public action. I knew I didn’t want to do things that would get me arrested, that’s not me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The next morning, I awoke with the idea for the gatherings: they were something I could do and I felt they would be accessible to people who might otherwise have been put off by attending protests in big cities. They are my way of helping to raise more awareness of the links between climate breakdown and extreme weather events, and the impact of these human lives, and I’ve been heartened by the support I’ve received, including from the Climate Majority Project.

Public candlelit gathering, Petersfield

"The first vigil on Saturday 11th November saw groups standing publicly in Midhurst, Petersfield, Chichester, Haslemere and Bristol, plus individuals lit candles in their home. The second vigil on Saturday 16th December was particularly well attended after I was interviewed and featured on BBC South.

"In 2024, my intention is for people to come together at 8pm on the 20th of each month. Everyone is invited to light candles – either publicly with others or privately at home – to show concern and to help raise awareness of the link between the millions of human lives, homes and livelihoods being lost and the more frequent and extreme weather events caused by climate breakdown.