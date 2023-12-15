25 funny and fiendishly difficult Christmas pub quiz questions
Here are 25 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed pub quiz.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christmas in 2023 is fast approaching.
To help your family games night to go with a bang we have created a pub-style quiz to save you time.
Here are 25 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed pub quiz.
Christmas quiz questions
1. Astronauts broadcast which Christmas song from space in 1965? Jingle Bells
2. Doing which Christmas activity sends roughly 14,700 American to A and E every year? Christmas decorating
3. Misteltoe literally translates from Anglo Saxon as what on a stick? Dung
4. Which country has donated a Christmas tree to the people of Scotland every year since 1949?
5. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver? Tinsel
6. Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?
7. According to the folklore of Austria what horned figure punishes naughty children at Christmastime? Krampus
8. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born? Turkey
9. Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in which Christmas film? Home Alone 2
10. In Christmas carol the 12 days of Christmas, what gift is offered on the seventh day? Seven swans-a-swimming
11. Name the Youtube personality who won consecutive UK Christmas number 1s in 2018 and 2019. LadBaby
12. Which Christmas beverage is also known as ‘Milk Punch’? Eggnog
13. In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang? An angel gets their wings
14. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas? Oogie boogie
15. In which popular American TV series does the idea of Christmukkah originate? The OC
16. Which royal first delivered the Royal Christmas Message? George V
17. What does Noel mean in Latin? Birth
18. A Roman holiday held between December 17th to the 23rd had an influence on how Christmas was celebrated. Which God did it celebrate? Saturn
19. The German Nazi regime replaced Santa Claus with which figure? Odin
20. The custom of erecting a Christmas tree originated from which country? Germany
21. The official record for the tallest snowman is held by the US town of Bethel, Maine. To the nearest 10ft how tall was it? 120ft
22. In Catalonia, the Caga Tio, a cheery festive log, is fed treats until it does what? Poos gifts or chocolate.
23. Swedes traditionally celebrate Christmas Eve by watching which famous cartoon? Donald Duck
24. Which pop song has won the Christmas Singles Chart Number One twice? Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
25. And finally, in 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Christmas as the season to be jolly and…? Jolly careful
Christmas quiz answers
1. Jingle Bells
2. Christmas decorating
3. Dung
4. Norway
5. Tinsel
6. Michael Caine
7. Krampus
8. Turkey
9. Home Alone 2
10. Seven swans-a-swimming
11. LadBaby
12. Eggnog
13. An angel gets their wings
14. Oogie boogie
15. The OC
16. George V
17. Birth
18. Saturn
19. Odin
20. Germany
21. 120ft
22. Poos gifts or chocolate.
23. Donald Duck
24. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
25. Jolly careful