25 sportspeople honoured with updated artworks at K2 Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They have all been held up against a set criteria: outstanding contribution to their sport, namely coaches achieving great success at elite level or sportspeople creating iconic moments. The 25 are:

Steve Arneil – karate

Jane Blackburn – archery, bowls and table tennis

Nick Buckfield – pole vault

Paulo Da Silva – Muay Thai

Sharron Davies MBE – swimming

Katie-George Dunlevy – cycling

Natalie Greenhough – judo

Jodie Grinham – archery

Sally Gunnell OBE – athletics

Marvin Hinton – football

Tim Hutchings – athletics

Ben Jesson – shooting

Mick Jones – hammer

Sascha Kindred CBE – swimming

Jade Lally – discus

Mick Leigh – judo

Jean Lintern – javelin

Tom Lintern – javelin

Alan Minter – boxing

Lara Partridge – water polo

David Pickthall – karate

Richard Slaney – discus and shot put

Gareth Southgate OBE – football

Daley Thompson CBE – decathlon

Zara Williams – lifesaving

All-new artwork has been created so all 25 portraits have been updated.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Chris Mullins with (l-r) Tim Hutchings, Jodie Grinham, Jane Blackburn, Nick Buckfield and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A launch event was held on Friday where Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, unveiled the feature wall with the help of five of the sportspeople depicted on it – Jane Blackburn, Nick Buckfield, Jodie Grinham, Tim Hutchings and David Pickthall.Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Crawley has a rich sporting history and this feature wall is a great way of highlighting the achievements of our sportspeople. We hope this “wall of fame” will inspire the next generation to give sport a try and inform people of the successes that have come out of Crawley.

“And who knows – maybe they could be on a future version of the wall!”

One of the new additions to the wall, Marvin Hinton, was unable to attend the event but his son, Darren, said: “As a family we really do appreciate that Crawley Borough Council and K2 Crawley have recognised dad’s sporting achievements in professional football by adding him to the display.