The popular Sussex Sixes football tournament returns to Uckfield in the Spring of 2023. Hosted by Uckfield Grasshoppers JFC, the family-friendly community event is once again being held at West Park, with the Girls’ tournament taking place on Saturday 13th May and the Boys' tournament spanning the weekend of Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May.

The Sussex Sixes has become a regular fixture in the town, with 2023 marking the 31st year that the tournament will have taken place. As well as raising vital funds for the junior football club at the heart of Uckfield, the tournament brings together over 250 junior teams from the local area across its three days. The fun, competitive event promotes positive football participation for boys and girls playing at clubs throughout the region between the ages of 6-16.

But it’s not only a football tournament. It’s also a firm fixture in the calendar for the local community to come along, cheer on your local junior players while enjoying family fun, great food (and hopefully some sun) on West Park recreation ground. Special guests will also be in attendance from the worlds of politics and sport, joining local families to cheer on the teams taking part.

Uckfield Grasshoppers has been a central part of sporting and community life in Uckfield since 1981. Established initially with just two teams for boys in the under 10 and under 11 age groups, the club has flourished over the years and now provides football for both boys and girls from the age of 5 up to and including 18-year-olds. Grasshoppers teams play in the Crowborough and Mid-Sussex junior football leagues, with many of the age groups fielding 2 teams or in some cases 3.Paul Fletcher, Grasshopper’s Chairman is looking forward to this years’ tournament being the biggest and best ever: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the Sussex Sixes tournament again in 2023. We pride ourselves on the positive role the club plays in our area, giving players of all ages and abilities the chance to be part of a caring, fun, inclusive and thriving club –the tournament is a brilliant way to share this ethos with the town and other clubs in our region.

Uckfield Grasshoppers JFC will host 250 girls and boys teams from across the region in May at the Sussex Sixes Tournament

“We’re working closely with the local community to make sure the event is a great day for the whole town. We’ll have overflow parking in operation and parking attendants on-site all day to ensure local residents aren’t inconvenienced – health and safety remains our top priority at all times. We can’t wait to welcome players and families from across the region to join us for three days of footballing fun.

“We will have some fantastic guests in attendance, as well as opening both tournaments, including England and Crystal Palace legend Geoff Thomas, MBE. We’re also pleased to be introducing and supporting local resident Lisa Davis, as she prepares to ride the Tour De France route in aid of Cure Leukaemia, the national blood charity which Geoff Thomas is a patron of. As someone who grew up watching Geoff playing football, I can’t wait to meet him!”.

