2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts and Treebourne charity join up to foster environmental stewardship

This week, the children from the 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts teamed up with local charity Treebourne, united by their common dedication to investing in the local community. Together, they have embarked on a series of tree care and nurturing activities, with the aim of improving the air quality in the area and making a positive contribution to their surroundings.

As part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, the 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts embarked on an autumn foraging mission to gather seeds for planting. With great enthusiasm, the young scouts planted 50 trees, symbolizing their dedication to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and contribute to the beauty of their surroundings.

Driven by the desire to make a lasting difference, the scouts continued their environmental journey this week by teaming up with Treebourne to care for some of its trees at one of the organisation's allotments. Their tasks included weeding and watering, providing essential support to nurture the growth of these valuable assets.

"This collaboration between the 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts and Treebourne exemplifies our shared commitment to investing in the local community and promoting environmental stewardship," said Paula Reed leader of the 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts.

Beaver scouts helping Treebourne

"Our Beaver scouts have embraced the opportunity to actively participate in these initiatives, learning firsthand about the importance of giving back to nature and preserving our environment."

Treebourne, known for its expertise in ecological restoration and conservation, was delighted to partner with the young scouts in their noble endeavour. "It is inspiring to witness the dedication and passion of the 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts," shared Jules Woodward spokesperson for Treebourne. "Their active involvement in caring for the trees not only contributes to the local ecosystem but also instils a sense of responsibility and environmental consciousness."

This collaboration highlights the power of community impact and the positive change that can be achieved through collective efforts. The 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts and Treebourne invite the local community to join their journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.

