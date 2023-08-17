30 Consecutive Years of Outstanding Results for Bexhill 6th Form College

The results reflect the hard work and dedication of the students and staff over the past two years.

For many of the students these results are from their first experience of sitting public examinations following the disrupted exam sessions during the pandemic, which makes them even more impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The provisional overall pass rate for A Levels at Bexhill College is indicated to be 98%, with over 1455 A Level entries achieving a 100% pass rate in 24 of 38 subjects, with 36 subjects achieving a pass rate of 95% or more.

Bexhill College Front Entrance Exterior Shot

Despite the return to pre-Covid marking and grading benchmarks, a significant number of students achieved high grades in their subjects this year, with 71% of A Level students achieving A* to C grades which will allow them to continue and advance their education at their chosen University destinations, which includes many of the most selective Universities.

Level 3 Extended Diplomas, courses that are the equivalent of three A Levels, again saw another high pass rate this year at Bexhill College.

A significant number of students achieve high grades, with many achieving an overall grade of Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent of three A*s at A Level. Equipped with these results students will be able to confidently enter directly into employment or further their education at University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college also saw the first cohorts of students to complete T Levels.

The T Levels, which are the equivalent of three A Levels, required the students to undertake examinations as well as complete a significant period of work placement.

The students on the T Level Health and Education and Childcare programmes completed placements within the NHS, local care facilities, schools, and nurseries.

All of the students passed and achieved an overall grade of merit (equivalent to a B at A Level) or Distinction (equivalent to an A Grade at A Level) and are progressing onto degree courses; including Children’s Nursing, Adult Nursing and Primary School Teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students and the staff should be especially proud of this achievement on these new courses and the College would like to thank those employers who provided the placements for these students, without which the students would not have been able to successfully complete their T Levels.

Elsewhere, student achievements expanded throughout the year in a range of events.

Sporting successes include; the Bexhill College Men’s 1st team victory in the Sussex Schools Football Association U19 First XI County Cup for the first time in the academy’s history, defeating long-standing holders Worthing College 3-2 in the semi-finals and Bede’s Senior School 1-0 in the final.

The Women’s Volleyball Team won the Association of Colleges Sport (AoC Sport) Regional Volleyball Tournament at Solent University, Southampton, remaining unbeaten throughout tournament play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team members went on to represent the South East Colleges at the National Finals held at Nottingham University later in the year where the team placed 4th, advancing all the way to the semi-finals across the 3-day event.

Performing arts students once again showcased their outstanding talent, hosting an array of immersive and dynamic performances in the Izzard Theatre, including Matilda Jr the Musical, Fame Jr the Musical, A Monster Calls, and scenes from Jon Brittain’s play Rotterdam.

The Bexhill Warriors Esports teams also had a successful year, with the League of Legends team making it to the finals of the British Student Esports Championships.

In an incredible collective effort, sevengroups of Business students hosted a selection of memorable fundraising events for their Unit 4: Managing a Business Event, which successfully raised an impressive £2749.61 for the Chestnut Tree House Charity, a children’s hospice that provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year, the students have continued to apply their creative, organisational, and teamwork skills; not only to their studies, but to make a difference in their local community as well.

Additionally, students from across the college were celebrating achievements in academic competitions too.

A Level Modern Languages students Marta Melkova and Emanuela Moia won prizes for the best advanced-level translations in the South East in the Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators, a competition organised by Queen’s College Oxford, with over 15,00 entries from schools across the country.

Oliane Krongaard won a national essay writing competition held by tutor2u, choosing to write an essay on the importance of psychology in persuading people to consider climate-related issues more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of thousands of entrants, Oliane was selected as the winner, having her essay published in the latest issue of tutor2u’s quarterly psychology publication.

The results achieved by students at Bexhill College are a result of the hard work and determination of students throughout their years of study.

These achievements demonstrate the high levels of success that the college is proud of, as well as the wide range of outstanding opportunities available for students throughout the year such as careers events and support, enrichment activities and sports teams, subject-related excursions, and remote guest speakers.

Bexhill College principal, Karen Hucker, said: “We congratulate all students on their achievements during their time at the college. This cohort was still impacted by the lost learning and disruption caused by the pandemic during their transition to college and their hard work, along with that of all of the staff at the college, deserves to be celebrated. We wish all of our students every success progressing onto further study or employment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college is also very proud to announce its selection as one of the successful education providers to receive additional funding from the Department for Education’s wave five of the T Level Capital Fund.

The College will be receiving a substantial share of the £100 million investment, aimed at enhancing the provision of T Level qualifications. The funding provides a great opportunity for the College to offer improved and updated facilities for its T Level courses and will also ensure that the T Level facilities accommodate the industry-standard equipment that will assist Bexhill College students in preparation for their industry placements, future education, and employment.