4Sight Vision Support achieves RNIB Visibly Better Employer Quality Standard

It is designed to support employers in assessing their recruitment and retention practices, and provide the practical tools required for an accessible environment for people with sight loss.

As a result, organisations will widen the talent pool available, increasing their employee diversity by attracting and retaining more blind and partially sighted talent into their workforce.A YouGov poll commissioned by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Eye Health and Visual Impairment, and funded by Thomas Pocklington Trust, revealed that 48% of businesses do not have accessible recruitment processes and a shocking 25% of employers said they would not be willing to make workplace adaptations to employ a blind or partially sighted person – despite this being a legal requirement. The polling also found many misconceptions and myths about visually impaired people’s ability to work.

Kirstie Thomas, CEO at 4Sight Vision Support commented, “We are delighted to have achieved this quality standard which recognises the benefits of having an inclusive and diverse workforce. We would encourage businesses and other organisations across the county to find out more about achieving it for themselves.”

4SVS’s Sarah using a text enlarged computer screen with enlarged, contrast-coloured cursor.