50 shops and restaurants sign Sussex Six Pledge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Details of supporting businesses can be found on the Sussex Six pages of Sussexfoodanddrink.org - the online directory for Sussex produce.
Barry Andersen, Managing Director at Mannings Heath, said: ‘We are delighted to join the Sussex Six campaign and host today’s event, which represents the heart of what we’re doing at Mannings Heath. We are committed to serving delicious local produce at our restaurant and bar and will launch our first sparkling wine from the estate this summer.’
Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy and Place, Cllr Ruth Fletcher, said: “We’ve got lots of producers who concentrate on really high-quality produce and on the sustainability of what they produce, so if you buy local food and drink, you’re keeping the money in the local economy and helping reduce your food miles.
“In Sussex we’re known for having a wide variety of producers, and the food really does taste great. We’ve created the Sussex Six campaign to help people find local producers so you can eat and buy local”.
“We’ve seen huge support and are delighted with the response of local food and drink businesses, offering a superb range of places to buy, eat and drink local produce from Sussex,” said Hilary Knight, from Natural Partnerships CIC.
Participating businesses so far in Sussex include: Aldingbourne Country Centre, Artelesi, Bolney Wine Estate, Brockwells Farm Shop, Brolly Brewing, Butterbox Farm, Chalk Restaurant at Wiston Estate, Charlie’s Farm Shop, Crates Local, East Beach Café, Firebird Brewing Co Shop, Handcross Butchers, Hepworth and Co Brewery Shop, Horsham Brewing Company Shop, Kinsbrook Farm Shop, Kinsbrook Vineyard Café, Kissingate Brewery Shop, Mannings Heath Estate, Missing Link Brewery, Roundabout Hotel, Rassasy Farm Shop & Deli, Rushfields Farm Shop, South Brockwells Farm Shop, Shelley’s of Holbrook Budgens, Source it Sussex, Slake Spirits Shop, Springs Smokeries Shop, Swains Farm Shop, The Artisan Bakehouse, The Billi Tap, The Blue Ship, The Cheese Hut, The Countryman Inn and Village Stores, The Crabtree, The Crown Inn in Hastings, The Garden Chef, The George at Burpham, The Gorilla Kitchen, The Horsham Cellar, The Hungry Guest Café, The Hungry Guest Shop, The Rows & Vine at Ridgeview Wine Estate, The Shelly Arms, The Shepherd and Dog, The Snug, The Sussex Grocer, Tottington Manor Hotel, Kissingate Brewery Taproom, Shelleys Budgens, The Blue Ship, The Shelley Arms, South Brockwells Farm Shop, Tottington Manor and Woodfire Camping.
To find out more and support the campaign, visit the Sussex Six pages of Sussexfoodanddrink.org Businesses wishing to join the campaign can also sign up on the website.
The Sussex Six Campaign has received £25,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.