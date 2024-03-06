600 water babies in Sussex make a splash to save other babies’ lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

47,000 swimmers from birth to 5 years old, including 600 in Sussex will be sponsored to complete swimming challenges in their favourite fancy dress. Events in Sussex will take place in areas including Brighton, Burgess Hill, Shoreham By Sea, Small Dole and Haywards Heath.

The bi-annual ‘Splashathon’ fundraiser has been running in Water Babies lessons since 2006, and altogether Water Babies have raised over £5 million. This year, we aim to raise the highest amount ever achieved in one ‘Splashathon’ - £1 million for Tommy’s and the Children’s Alliance.

This could support the UK’s first Tommy’s National Centre for Preterm Birth Research for a year, working to reduce the number of babies born too early.

A Water Baby and her Mum take part in Splashathon

1 in 6 children struggle with social, emotional or mental health, but by supporting local initiatives Children’s Alliance aims to make a real difference in a child’s first five years, which will have a long-term impact on their life. Funds raised from Splashathon and distributed by the Children’s Alliance could support;

● £14 will fund a child under 5 with cerebral palsy to join a specialist group swimming session on a weekly basis through the Dame Vera Lynn Charity● £25 will buy specialist swimwear and a towel for a disabled child through Leigh Trust

● £30 pays for a disabled child to go to a specialist swimming session through We Are Beams● £60 will pay for a full wetsuit for a child through the Wave Project● £166 pays for a surf therapy session for a child suffering from mental health issues through the Wave Project● £300 will pay for a specialist wetsuit for a child recovering from cancer who has a enteral line or central line through Face Everything And Rise

Howard Harrison CEO at Water Babies said;“We’re thrilled for Splashathon to return to Water Babies lessons and raise funds for two amazing charities, which help to give better starts and brighter futures to children and young people in our communities.”

Tommy’s CEO Kath Abrahams said:“Splashathon is a fabulous way for children to have fun in support of a vital cause. We’re grateful to every family taking part and everyone who’s working hard to make it happen at swimming pools around the UK.”

Tamsin Brewis at Children’s Alliance said;“We can’t wait for Splashathon and to watch families come together in their swimming lessons for this special sponsored event. We’re so appreciative of every water baby taking part, who will be helping us to give better starts and brighter futures to children across the country.”