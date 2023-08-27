76-year-old in life-threatening condition after four-car collision in Sussex

A 76-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition following a four-vehicle collision in Sussex on Friday (August 25).

Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage following a collision involving four vehicles on the A26 near Ringmer.

The collision happened shortly before 4pm on Friday (August 25) near the Esso garage at Clayhill Services.

The driver of a Suzuki, a 76-year-old woman from East Grinstead, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time, in a life threatening condition.

Two other people from the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have appealed for anyone with relevant dashcam footage or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.