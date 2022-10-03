999 appeal continues a year on from shocking Southwick assault

Emergency services were called to near Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 last year. Four arrests were made initially but officers remain keen to talk to 38-year-old Marc Stinton.

He may be in Islington, London but also has links to Southwick, Lancing and Brighton.

In an appeal this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Marc Stinton is still wanted in connection with a serious assault in Southwick which happened 12 months ago.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210165444.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September, 2021, and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

“Officers initially made four arrests in connection with the incident, and they are keen to speak to Stinton, 38, as they believe he has information that could assist with their enquiries. He is known to have links to the local area in Southwick as well as in Lancing and Brighton.

“It is believed he may be residing in the Islington area of London.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210165444.

Advertisement Hide Ad