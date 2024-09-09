A 2nd chance to ride on two former Southdown buses!

51 years ago the Southdown bus company either withdrew or greatly reduced in frequency most of rural network of bus services in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this event, on Saturday 28 September 2024, two former Southdown buses will run a special ‘Re-run’ of the Southdown service 71 from Horsham and Storrington to Arundel and Littlehampton and return to Horsham.

There are 12 complementary free tickets to give to local Sussex residents from the Horsham area a chance to ride on a 1965 or 1977 former Southdown bus!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Route of the 71The buses will depart Horsham railway station at 10am and pass by Christ’s Hospital school, and through the villages of Barns Green, Coolham, and Thakeham with a pause at Storrington (11.10am) before heading to Amberley and Houghton over the Down’s into Arundel at 12 midday. From Arundel the buses run via Lyminster and into Littlehampton by 12.30pm using the Anchor Springs bus stops) at 1230pm. The buses depart 2.30pm from Littlehampton, Arundel at 3pm, Storrington 3.45pm and Horsham 4.50pm.

The 2 Southdown buses from Horsham to Littlehampton, seen here near Petwoth in 2023

The 12 complementary tickets are available by email request only to [email protected]. The passenger (names) and where they wish to board and alight should be included. Any memories of Southdown travel would be very welcome!