A break from the root-ine to plant hundreds of trees

Nearly 500 trees were planted at Tilgate Park recently when Crawley Borough Council ran a planting event open to the public.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
Dozens of people joined council staff and politicians, plus Sussex Police officers, to add some colour and diversity to a patch of land that was previously used for animal grazing.

There were 13 species planted, including oak, beech, hazel, alder, rowan and silver birch – most of them species already found in the Tilgate forest.

Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, Cllr Bob Noyce, said: “That was a fabulous effort from everyone who came down to Tilgate Park between the autumn rains to help with the tree planting.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Michael Jones, prepares to dig with Cllr Noyce behind him.Leader of the Council, Cllr Michael Jones, prepares to dig with Cllr Noyce behind him.
“The hundreds of trees which went in will enhance the parkland and increase the biodiversity as they mature. Thank you to our Neighbourhood Services trees team and everyone who turned out with a shovel or spade to get stuck in.”

Funding for the extensive planting has come from payments to improve local services and environment made by developers after they have been given planning permission for major schemes.

The paddock occupies an area of about one acre and follow-up events will be held to ensure the hundreds of trees are taking root and not consumed by the park’s resident deer.

Tilgate is well known for its care of trees, with a variety of species from around the world, including rare examples of less well-known varieties, as well as a 250-year-old English oak.

