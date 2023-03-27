A brighter Brighton refuge thanks to plants donation

Laura Litchfield, the senior project xoordinator of Brighton Refuge went to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to collect a variety of plants and seeds.
The gift was made possible by Sussex charity the Budding Foundation. Founder Clive Gravett said he was pleased to help the Stonewater UK initiative which provides safe and secure accommodation to women and children fleeting domestic abuse.
“The refuge has communal spaces for recreation, children’s play areas and a large garden”, says Clive. “It was a pleasure to organise the plants to make the areas brighter in time for summer”.