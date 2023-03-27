Edit Account-Sign Out
A brighter Brighton refuge thanks to plants donation

A Sussex refuge plans to brighten up its surrounding with a generous donation of colourful plants.

By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Pictured: Laura Litchfield from Brighton Refuge collecting the donation of plants from Clive Gravett, founder of the Budding Foundation.
Laura Litchfield, the senior project xoordinator of Brighton Refuge went to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to collect a variety of plants and seeds.

The gift was made possible by Sussex charity the Budding Foundation. Founder Clive Gravett said he was pleased to help the Stonewater UK initiative which provides safe and secure accommodation to women and children fleeting domestic abuse.

“The refuge has communal spaces for recreation, children’s play areas and a large garden”, says Clive. “It was a pleasure to organise the plants to make the areas brighter in time for summer”.

