A Celebration in Flowers: Holy Trinity Church, Eastbourne celebrate in style!

Holy Trinity Church, Eastbourne, held a number of celebration events over the Coronation weekend.

By Sue CoekinContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:59 BST
Holy Trinity Church marked the Coronation with a Celebration in Flowers
Holy Trinity Church marked the Coronation with a Celebration in Flowers

As well as a ticketed Indoor Street Party for all ages, organised to enjoy each other’s company as we watched the Coronation together.

Church members also took part in a Litter Pick in the surrounding area on Monday May 8, as part of the Big Help Out, and marked King Charles III's coronation and celebrated Jesus, our King of Kings with a Celebration in Flowers event held across the weekend.

The Street Party was packed out, with a wonderful atmosphere, and the colourful Celebration in Flowers event saw over 200 people pass through the church doors, many stopping to enjoy delicious home-made cakes.

Holy Trinty's indoor street party - enjoying the Coronation together.
Holy Trinty's indoor street party - enjoying the Coronation together.
Flower display for Jesus, our Risen King
Flower display for Jesus, our Risen King
Celebration in Flowers banner
Celebration in Flowers banner
Jesus, our Ascended King display
Jesus, our Ascended King display
Flower arranging
Flower arranging
