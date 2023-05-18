A Celebration in Flowers: Holy Trinity Church, Eastbourne celebrate in style!

Holy Trinity Church marked the Coronation with a Celebration in Flowers

As well as a ticketed Indoor Street Party for all ages, organised to enjoy each other’s company as we watched the Coronation together.

Church members also took part in a Litter Pick in the surrounding area on Monday May 8, as part of the Big Help Out, and marked King Charles III's coronation and celebrated Jesus, our King of Kings with a Celebration in Flowers event held across the weekend.

The Street Party was packed out, with a wonderful atmosphere, and the colourful Celebration in Flowers event saw over 200 people pass through the church doors, many stopping to enjoy delicious home-made cakes.

Holy Trinty's indoor street party - enjoying the Coronation together.

Flower display for Jesus, our Risen King

Celebration in Flowers banner

Jesus, our Ascended King display