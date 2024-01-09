A celebration of the life of famous illustrator Raymond Briggs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raymond Briggs, creator of The Snowman, Fungus the Bogeyman, Where the Wind Blows and Ethel & Ernest among many other books, will be remembered at a celebration for a 15+ audience in Lewes on Sunday 28th January.
The Guardian cartoonist Chris Riddell and fellow-illustrator John Vernon Lord will be among those talking about Briggs at the event at the All Saints Centre, Lewes, from 2-4pm.
Briggs, who lived in East Chiltington, died in 2022 at the age of 88.
Tea and cake will be served, included in the ticket price of £15.
There will also be a special screening of the film of Ethel & Ernest on Saturday 3rd February at the Depot Cinema at 2.30pm, as well as an event for children at Lewes Library on 27th January, for which booking is essential.
For more information visit lewesliterarysociety.co.uk