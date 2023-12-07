A cracker of a Christmas concert!

The Jazz Ensemble were directed by Hazel Greenwood, the organ was played by John Newton, Paino Alison Sutton, and the Sinfonia directed by Adam Barker. The Orchestra were conducted by Ben Dowsett, and Choir directed by Mark Bradbury. Sound recording was by Dan Page. Collyer’s Linda MacLeman and Sara Luxford worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event possible. Members of the RCU (Richard Collyer’s Student Union) collected over £300 for the ‘Doctors Without Borders’ and ‘What Would Mia Do’, as part of this Christmas’ RCU charity campaign.