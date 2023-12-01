BREAKING

A decade-long journey culminates in ribbon-cutting for Swanfield Drive Bus Shelter

After a tireless nine-year campaign and years of dedicated efforts, the installation of a much-anticipated bus shelter near the community centre on Swanfield Drive has finally come to fruition.
By ALISON GAUDIONContributor
Published 1st Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
On a radiant morning in late November, a historic moment unfolded as Craig Gershater, the Mayor of Chichester and John Hughes (past Mayor), ceremoniously cut the ribbon, officially marking the shelter's inauguration.

This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering perseverance of the community, spearheaded by the former Property Manager, Peter Roberts, and others intimately involved in the sustained endeavour.

Their dedication and resilience were fuelled by a shared vision of enhancing the community's accessibility and comfort. It was a Council decision four and a half years ago that reignited the fervor, propelling the project forward with renewed momentum.

John Hughes and Mayor GershaterJohn Hughes and Mayor Gershater
John Hughes and Mayor Gershater

Alongside John Hughes, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by the presence of past Mayor, Councillor Scicluna, West Sussex County Councillor Simon Oakley (Chichester East), and former City Councillor Jane Kilby, emphasizing the collaborative effort and widespread support garnered throughout this protracted journey.

The bus shelter stands not merely as a physical structure but as a symbol of persistence, unity, and the power of communal endeavor.

For Swanfield Drive and its residents, this ribbon-cutting ceremony was not just the inauguration of a shelter; it was the crystallization of a near decade-long journey, a testament to the collective spirit that binds communities together in the pursuit of progress and enhancement.

