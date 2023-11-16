BREAKING

A dream come true as Henfield family firm opens brand new centre

Grommets Ltd, a 4th generation family run rubber moulding manufacturer based in Henfield, were delighted to announce the opening of their brand-new despatch and administration centre.
By Mark BoorsmaContributor
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT
MD Joanne Boorsma with husband Mark, daughter Charlotte and stepson JoshMD Joanne Boorsma with husband Mark, daughter Charlotte and stepson Josh
Built over two floors’ Grommets House provides around 364² metres of office and storage space replacing the rather cramped area occupied previously.

With all stock under one roof, they anticipate much faster order turnaround times for stock items.

They will also be able to move their onsite tool making machines into the original office space.

Grommets HouseGrommets House
The official opening was on Monday 13th November which would have been our founder, Sid Wells, 88th birthday. Sid’s sister, Shirley, cut the ribbon in front of friends, family, designers, and contractors.

MD Joanne Boorsma reflected on all the company has achieved since the early days and thanked all involved in making Grommets Ltd dream a reality.

Grommets Ltd supply rubber mouldings to a world-wide customer base including the renewable energy, transport, engineering, medical and aerospace industries since 1993.

