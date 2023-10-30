A fantastic public performance of a documentary about Ann Sutton OBE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The piece called 'My Bones Are Woven' is a documentary following Ann Sutton as she worked towards a number of pieces being exhibited in Tate Britain. The films producer and co-director Jane Mote from Beech to Beach Media, has put together a wonderful look inside the studio in Arundel and the daily life of this local artist as she worked towards completing her pieces. Ann, who now lives at Westergate House Residential Home in Fontwell enjoyed the evening and said how lovely it was the people wanted to come and see the film and asked so many questions in the Q&A that was held after the showing of the film.

Ann is still working today from both her studio in Arundel and at home at Westergate House where she splits her time between designing new pieces and keeping up with her charity, The Ann Sutton Foundation. The Foundation was set out with the support of the Arts Council, to provide not only advanced tuition and research, but also the vocational training that would enable students and artists to become professionally self-supporting.

