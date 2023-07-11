A 'fayre' way to celebrate 104 years of Care for Veterans in Worthing

The occasion welcomed several hundred visitors for an afternoon of fun and frivolity to fundraise for disabled veterans’ vital care services.

Despite the mixed weather conditions of rain, thunder and sunshine, the Fayre marched on in true British fashion. Thanks to the tremendous efforts made by supporters, volunteers, entertainers, exhibitors and donors, over £7,000 was raised.

Care for Veterans’ patron Sir Peter Bottomley, the Deputy Mayor of Worthing Ibsha Choudhury and Chairman David Williams gathered together to announce the opening of the Fayre. Before cutting the ribbon, Sir Peter Bottomley stated, “every pound you contribute today goes to a really fine cause. The veterans here have loved and served our country, and now we need to love and serve them in return”.

T S Vanguard Sea Cadets with the charity mascot Gifford the Bear

To get the festivities started, the men and women of Rochester Pipes and Drums marched in through the gates, creating an impressive atmosphere. Their presence at the fayre was credited to the sponsors ‘Lest We Forget Association’, a charitable organisation who have been providing entertainment and outings for veterans since 1922.

Visitors also enjoyed watching the ‘Just For The Joy of Sign Language’ choir, and later that same day, the Drumheads Samba Band. With a military exhibition, stilt walker, bird box making (thanks to the Men in Sheds), scooter show, games and more, there really was something for all ages to explore.

Community fundraiser Myra Jasper said: “What a way to celebrate our 104th birthday - by opening our home, putting on a show and raising an amazing £7k for disabled veterans’ care. I’d like to say a special thank you to everyone who helped make this day so successful – because of you, our veterans can access the vital care services they desperately need.”

Care for Veterans provides long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite, and award-winning end-of-life care to disabled ex-armed forces personnel from the RAF, Army, Royal Navy and auxiliary services.

Veterans John and Ron enjoying the Fayre