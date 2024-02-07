A gala evening with Natasha Kaplinsky

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’re marking the 25th anniversary of empowering lives as well as providing outstanding care and support for the profoundly disabled adults of Bevern View.

Hosted by our amazing patron, Natasha Kaplinsky, and joined by her special guests, local celebrities, screenwriters William Nicholson and Kim Fuller, this will be a night to celebrate the power of love, support and dedication, from our amazing staff, loving families, and our incredible residents who live at Bevern View.

Join us for an engaging celebration that seamlessly weaves together personal narratives and professional journeys, some spectacular bidding wars and an opportunity to hear more of our exciting future plans! Funds raised will go towards the continuation of the resident’s educational programme, activities and vital therapies.

Get your tickets at beverntrust.org

Natasha Kaplinsky, Patron of The Bevern Trust explains: “I am so looking forward to this wonderful evening and to sharing the work of the Bevern Trust with a wider audience. I am very proud to be able to help support the amazing Bevern Trust which provides outstanding residential care for eleven profoundly disabled young adults.”