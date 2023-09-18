BREAKING
A great start at Summerlea School as new breakfast club opens

A new breakfast club opened its doors at Summerlea School in Rustington last week.
By Karla StrongContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 08:54 BST
Named after the first RAF operational fighter jet that set a world record along the Sussex coast, the opening of Meteors marks an exciting next step for the school in serving the community.

With the support of the school pupil council in choosing the name and the hard work of the Premises Manager, Chris Strong, two classrooms have been transformed into a modern kitchen breakfast diner, complete with comfier play areas and outdoor space over the summer.

Meteors aims to provide much needed wrap-around child care for families by offering breakfast, lunch and an after-school.

Staff ready to welcome students to Meteors.Staff ready to welcome students to Meteors.
Head teacher, Joe Todd said: "This additional provision is really exciting.

"It is already benefitting our families and getting the children off to a great start to their day.

"There is a lovely atmosphere; children are socialising, learning life skills and enhancing their overall wellbeing."

