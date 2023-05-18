A list of Hailsham town councillors for the local community

At the Town Council's Annual Meeting held on Wednesday 17th May, members agreed to councillor representation on the following external bodies as proposed:

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

Wealden District Association of Local Councils: Cllr Paul Holbrook and Cllr Steve Potts

Hailsham Aspires Board: Cllr Mary Laxton

Hailsham Forward (Executive): Cllr Alexa Clarke and Cllr Steve Potts

Cuckmere Buses Stakeholder Group: Cllr Paul Holbrook

Environment Hailsham (Board): Cllr Chris Bryant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden & District Citizens' Advice Bureau (Board): Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins

Hailsham Active: Cllr Kelly-Marie Blundell

Wealden Dementia Action Alliance: Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins

Movement & Access Strategy for Hailsham and Hellingly (MASHH) Steering Group: Cllr Steve Potts and Cllr Glynn White

Hailsham Community Safety Action Group (CSAG): Cllr Paul Holbrook and Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts

PCC Liaison Focus Group: Cllr Kelly Marie Blundell and Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts

Union Corner Hall Management: Cllr Barbara Holbrook

Save the DGH Campaign group: Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Town Council has Council Representatives on a variety of outside bodies within the local area for a number of reasons, including circumstances where the Council has a commitment with the organisation and/or its function; where the organisation provides an opportunity to liaise with other external companies or authorities in the interest of the town or residents; where the work of the organisation directly affects Council business, services, land or property; or where the organisation specifically requests a Council representative.

The outside bodies are usually local voluntary community groups, local charities or Community Interest Groups (CICs), a liaison meeting with other organisations or local authorities or committees/teams managing either Council owned land or properties.

"There are several organisations which are independent from the Town Council, but have an impact on its service areas and benefit from maintaining effective partnerships with us," said Town Clerk John Harrison.

"Town Council representatives attend as many meetings of an outside body as they are reasonably able and, at these meetings, allows the organisation to gain access to the expertise and knowledge of the Council - and also help to make sure that the Council is kept up-to-date with the actions and future plans of the organisation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad