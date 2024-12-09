A magical Christmas show specially for the younger audiences in Chichester

Director Dale Rooks asked Michael Morpurgo if he would write a Christmas story for the Minerva Theatre in Chichester.

Hey! Christmas Tree running from December 7-29 is the result, a new festive show aimed at three to seven-year olds.

As Dale recalls: “He said ‘Yes, of course’ and asked what we would like. I said something like The Snowman or Father Christmas by Raymond Briggs. He said ‘Well, do that then!’ I said I wanted to do an original story that would sit nicely in the Minerva for a slightly younger audience, those maybe a little too young for the show in the Festival Theatre. We were looking at an audience of three to eight, I said, and he told me that he had written a poem called The Lucky One about a Christmas tree.

“Vicki Berwick came in as the playwright and took a very short synopsis inspired by Michael’s poem and she developed it into a piece of work that is all about a sense of belonging. It's about a lonely Christmas tree that is left on its own and is dug up very carefully making sure that the roots are all intact and it's taken into a house.”

Tree is rescued from the forest on Christmas Eve by Mavis, the motorbiking park ranger, who lives with her cheeky cat Winston where there is a parallel story: Mavis has taken in nine-year-old Yulia, who doesn’t want to talk and is a long way from home. Yulia is from the Ukraine.

“It is a story about trying to find friendship and trying to find a proper home with someone else. It explores friendship and hope and definitely a sense of belonging. There are a few little moments where we see Yulia reflecting on her time in the Ukraine which was not very pleasant but you are also introducing a few lovely characters such as Winston who brings magic to the show.

“It is a beautiful piece. The opening sequence for the first ten minutes is all portrayed visually with music. There is no dialogue. With the younger audience you've got to make sure that the story is very clearly told but it is also really beautiful. It's about making sure that every beat is very clear. You obviously don't want to confuse the children but the fact is that they're going to meet some gorgeous characters and I also wanted to be a little bit interactive so that there is a little bit more fun from the various aspects.”

Important too is the fact that it will feel fresh and new: “You really want to be able to engage with them. It's just one act. It's about 55 minutes, and it is so wonderful for me. I have not directed for two years. The Wind In The Willows was the last production that I did and having a small cast of five that are absolutely exceptional is just so wonderful. We have been able to build the story together, particularly the visual elements and I think it's going to be really magical.”

And the lovely thing is to return to the tradition of Chichester Festival Theatre providing its own home-produced Christmas show in the Minerva: “I think it is a tradition that's probably going to stay and it really complements what is going to be happening on the Festival Theatre stage with the Youth Theatre (Cinderella) this year.”