With a five-star review from The Times, We Live in Time pairs the ever-vital Florence Pugh with Andrew Garfield in an offbeat, emotional, decade-spanning romance.

These two lives are unexpectedly intertwined and changed irrevocably in this drama about the ups and downs of modern love. From the director of Brooklyn, this love story is funny, poignant and quirky, filled with both joy and heartbreak – the perfect indie romance for the noughties.

Nightbitch stars Amy Adams as a mother who feels she is losing her mind and artistic self under the repetitive mundanies of domestic life and the routines of motherhood. This is surreal, primeval, wild and very funny and will appeal to mothers everywhere!

Small Things Like These returns after sell-out performances in 2024. The horrifying practices and discipline metered out to ‘fallen’ young women in Ireland’s Magdalene laundries in the 1980s is now a well-trodden dramatic path, but this time they are uncovered by a quiet and gentle father and coal merchant as he excavates some deeply buried secrets of his own. Cillian Murphy’s performance is mesmerising and there is a powerful cameo from Emily Watson as the steely Mother Superior in this deeply affecting, wonderful film.

Mia Wasikoska makes a welcome return to the big screen as a new teacher in Club Zero, set in an elite international boarding school. Her classes on ‘conscious eating’ take a sinister and dangerous turn as her lectures become more extreme and disturbing.

Anne-Marie Flynn