NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

A morning of jazz at Heron Park Primary Academy

Atlanticus Jazz Group recently paid a visit to Heron Park Primary Academy.
By Imogen SkelleyContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:45 BST

They performed their wonderful music to a large group of children, who were absolutely mesmerised by what they heard. Then the group worked with a smaller selection of pupils who were particularly interested in playing an instrument along with them.It was a fantastic experience for the whole school community, some of whom were hearing this type of music for the very first time.

The visit coincides with a tour of the Atlanticus Jazz Group’s composition “Oceanic” which is a multi media work inspired by the ocean. The tour is supported by the Arts Council England.

Related topics:Arts Council England