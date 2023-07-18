A morning of jazz at Heron Park Primary Academy

They performed their wonderful music to a large group of children, who were absolutely mesmerised by what they heard. Then the group worked with a smaller selection of pupils who were particularly interested in playing an instrument along with them.It was a fantastic experience for the whole school community, some of whom were hearing this type of music for the very first time.
The visit coincides with a tour of the Atlanticus Jazz Group’s composition “Oceanic” which is a multi media work inspired by the ocean. The tour is supported by the Arts Council England.