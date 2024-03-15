A new Changing Places facility for Polegate!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Securing over £70,000 in funding via the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ (DLUHC) Changing Places Fund, through Wealden District Council played a pivotal role in bringing this facility to fruition for our town.

Polegate Town Council spearheaded the delivery of this initiative, supported by Wealden District Council and Muscular Dystrophy UK (DLUHC’s delivery partner), with Rise Adaptions providing and installing the modular unit.

Now, visitors to the area can access a fully inclusive Changing Places facility, meticulously designed to cater to the needs of individuals who require assistance.

Featuring amenities such as a height-adjustable changing bench, a peninsular toilet, and a ceiling hoist, these facilities also offer ample space for caregivers.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This facility is a fantastic addition to the area. The expanded accommodations and specialised equipment cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities and their caregivers.