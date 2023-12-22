A new defibrillator at Hailsham's Swan Barn Business Centre

Bob Lewis, Co-Chairman of Medi Tech Trust applied for the Defibrillator and External Heated Cabinet with a keypad lock and was awarded this by the DHSC AED Team (Department of Health and Social Care) (Community Automated External Defibrillators Fund Grant Team). The defibrillator has now been fitted and connected to the power outside their Hailsham Unit in the Swan Barn Business Centre. All other businesses in the Business Centre and in the local area have been informed that it is ready for use and they can have immediate access in a case of emergency.