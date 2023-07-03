A new defibrillator for Worth Way, Crawley

The Worth Way Runners, and St Nicholas Church, Worth are pleased to announce that their new defibrillator is available for anyone who needs it.

Jasmine Anderson and Chris (of Worth Way Runners), Fr. Michael Boag

The Worth Way Runners and St. Nicholas Worth are pleased to announce that the joint fund-raising is complete, and that the first church-supported community defibrillator in Crawley is now installed and available.

The fund-raising kicked off after Chris of the runners met Fr. Michael Boag (Rector of St. Nicholas Church.)

In Michael's previous posting, up in Northumbria, he'd led a group of churches to install a chain of defibrillators all the way down a popular walking valley and wanted to do something similar in Crawley.

Jordan Green of Greenwire completing the electrical installation

"The Church welcomes everyone, but that welcome shouldn't only start at the main door,” explains Michael. "It's part of our mission to help all those in need, whether coming in for a service, or running past the gate."

Chris adds: "We all know that running is a way to keep healthy, but every sport comes with risks - the defibrillator isn't just for runners but anyone who suddenly needs it. The problem is that these things need electricity, and cost thousands to buy, so when Michael offered to fund-raise jointly, and provide a place to put it and an electricity supply to keep it charged, it was an easy project to get behind."

Having raised the funds (with the Rotary Club having been a major donor), the groups then received a pleasant surprise when local electricians Greenwire made a further offer - to charge absolutely nothing for the labour or parts needed to get the machine hooked up. "When I heard that the next step was to fund a defibrillator at St. Barnabas in Pound Hill, I asked the Church to put my fee towards that instead."

The defibrillator is installed on the corner of the Church's toilet block, under cover from the rain, but without needing to get into a building.

The next step is an installation for the Church Hall at St. Barnabas, Pound Hill, with sufficient funds raised that we've been able to place the order.