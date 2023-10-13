A new group for Dignity in Dying has been inaugurated in Horsham to cover the Sussex area

Members of the newly formed West Sussex branch of the not-for-profit organisation Dignity in Dying were out in the Carfax recently, conducting an informal survey of public opinion.

Jean Francis, Interfaith Minister and celebrant, retired Horsham GP Dr Jonathan Heatley and local resident Morag Warrack found that public opinion was overwhelmingly in favour of a change in the law to allow those who are terminally ill and in constant pain to have the possibility of choosing when they are ready to go.

Many members of the public shared their personal stories of traumas, some commenting, “If we allow our pets to go on suffering, we are prosecuted. Why isn’t it the same for humans?”

What the Dignity in Dying group is asking for is to allow a change in the law.

Jean, Dr Jon and Morag

As it stands currently, those who choose to end their end of life struggle need to be well enough and wealthy enough to afford £20,000 to travel alone to Switzerland, because any family or friends who help them might end up in prison.

In several countries the option to choose is now part of normal pro-life care for the terminally ill. Australia, Canada, the USA, the Netherlands and Belgian all have an existing framework that is working well. France, Ireland and Scotland are all moving towards this,

What has been found where implemented is that hospice care actually improves as there is more transparency, and many people who sign up as a ‘safety net’ for their own peace of mind, never actually make use of the service.

Jean said, 'I was delighted that over 90% of people we spoke with were totally supportive of our cause”, while Morag added, “The only way we can change the law is though our own MP, but at present Jeremy Quinn is reviewing his previous position and is open to listening to his constituents’ opinions, so we’re encouraging residents to write to share their views.”

Dr Heatley commented, “All major UK medical groups such as the Royal College of Surgeons have now dropped their opposition to the proposed changes in the law and many religious figures and groups are supportive. As a churchgoer and medical doctor, ending suffering in a compassionate way with dignity is something I strongly support.”